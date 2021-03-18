Former Welland Cougars stepping up amid Sabres coaching shake up

Two guys from Welland are stepping up as the Sabres shake up the coaching staff.

The Buffalo Sabres fired head coach Ralph Krueger and assistant coach Steve Smith earlier this week as the team is stuck in a 12 game winless rut.

GM Kevyn Adams has since announced Dan Girardi and Matt Ellis will be stepping in as interim assistant coaches under new bench boss Don Granato.

Both are former Welland Cougars.

Ellis has been worked as director of player development while Girardi was a development coach for the Sabres.

Officials say Girardi may need to quarantine before he can step behind the bench so Rochester Americans head coach Seth Appert may serve as assistant in the meantime.