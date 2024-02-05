Former world junior hockey players' sex assault case in London, Ont. court today

The sexual assault case against five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team is set to come before a London, Ont., court today.



Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart and Michael McLeod were charged with sexual assault late last month. A court document shows McLeod is facing an additional charge of sexual assault for ``being a party to the offence.''



Lawyers for the players have said their clients will defend themselves against the allegations.



The charges related to an alleged incident at a hotel in the southwestern Ontario city in June 2018.



The case is set to come before the courts for the first time hours before London police are scheduled to provide an update on their investigation.



The police probe was initially closed without charges months after the alleged incident but investigators reopened it in 2022.