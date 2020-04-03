Fort Erie and Wainfleet extend closures 'until further notice'
More Niagara municipalities are extending temporary closures.
All Fort Erie town facilities will remain closed to the public until further notice.
Originally, town officials had hoped to start reopening places like City Hall, the libraries, and the Leisureplex by April 5th.
Meanwhile Wainfleet has made the same announcement.
Wainfleet council has also approved tax relief for residents feeling the financial strain.
Some of the measures include tax due date deferrals.
The Wainfleet Volunteer Firefighters Association has also donated $500 to Port Cares to provide vital assistance to community members.
The township has partnered with the association to create a Community Support Team.
The CST is collecting food donations via a drop box at the main door to community hall.
They will also be checking in on seniors and other vulnerable people who are at risk.
