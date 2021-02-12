Fort Erie approves new neighbourhood park

Fort Erie is getting a new neighbourhood park.

Council has approved the Spears Park Master Plan, which includes the Spears Estates subdivision near Garrison Road Public School.

Through the 2020 capital budget process, $300,000 was allocated to design and construct the park based upon the Town’s Neighbourhood Park standards and in consultation with the community.

"The park design balances the desire for active recreational amenities such as play structures and court surfaces with more passive uses as well."

It is anticipated that the park will be tendered in the spring of 2021 with construction scheduled for the summer.