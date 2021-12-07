Fort Erie approves new regional transit plan

Fort Erie has become the first municipality to give a green light to the new transit system.

Council unanimously supporting the plan to combine all of Niagara’s existing services into one single, integrated transit commission serving all of Niagara.

Regional Council previously approved the plan however, a decision like this needs a triple majority to move forward.

That means a majority of municipalities now need to approve the plan, and they have to represent a majority of the population in the region.

With Fort Eries approval the discussion heads to Niagara Falls Council tonight, and St. Catharines tomorrow.

