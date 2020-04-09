Fort Erie asking its 10,000 seasonal residents to stay put for now

The town of Fort Erie is hoping people with recreational properties in the popular Lake Erie area will stay put.

Officials say many cottagers make May long-weekend plans for their return and opening of their recreational property and may be considering doing this earlier this year due to self-isolation or other COVID-19 related restrictions.

Mayor Wayne Redekop says it is crucial that everyone follows the advice of medical experts to curb travel because of the increased chances for infection.

He says they value seasonal residents greatly, but we are asking cottagers, secondary homeowners, and seasonal residents to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by staying in their primary residence.

Every year, the Fort Erie population of increases during the summer months by about 10,000 to 15,000 seasonal residents/visitors.

As COVID-19 continues to impact the Town’s ability to maintain levels of critical services, a rapid increase in population during the pandemic could impair the Town’s ability to provide for all residents during this time.