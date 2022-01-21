Fort Erie company receives $2.5 Million for expansion

A Fort Erie business is getting some cash to help meet a jump in demand.

Abatement Technologies Limited receiving $2.5 million from the provincial government as part of the Ontario Together Fund.

The cash will go towards an $18 million investment aimed at new equipment and expanding production at the Fort Erie facility.

Abatement produces air purification systems that have been in high demand during the pandemic.

The company began construction of a new facility in April and the project has already created 21 new jobs.

