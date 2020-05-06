Fort Erie Council asking Prime Minister to continue limiting cross-border traffic

Fort Erie Council is urging the Prime Minister to continue limiting cross-border traffic.

A motion was brought forward this week asking Justin Trudeau to continue limiting cross-border traffic to essential and commercial traffic only.

Following two amendments, a resolution was passed with full Council support.

Mayor Wayne Redekop says while they value seasonal residents and visitors from the U.S., it's important to continue following guidelines and regulations set by Canada’s health experts such as staying close to one’s personal health care providers.

In addition to limiting cross-border traffic, the resolution asks that current border restrictions remain in place until such time that it can be demonstrated that the flattening of the outbreak curve in the United States is on par with the progress we are seeing in Ontario.

The border is currently scheduled to reopen on May 21st, unless the ban is extended once again.