Fort Erie extends its COVID-19 measures

The Town of Fort Erie says it's extending its current safe work standards and policies for staff and in municipal facilities until March 31.

And that includes wearing masks.

Mayor Wayne Redekop says town employees are its "most important asset " and it's important to ensure their safety as well as residents.

The Emergency Operation Committee will be meeting again on March 24th to review information and data that becomes available to

determine any next steps.

Provincial masking requirements remain in effect in April for high-risk settings, including public transit, long term care facilities and health care facilities.