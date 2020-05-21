Fort Erie feeling financial impact of COVID-19 to the tune of $500,000

Fort Erie is financially feeling the impact of COVID-19 closures, as the town predicts an operating deficit of around half a million dollars.

Council received a report showing the potential financial impacts of the pandemic is estimated at $469,435 to June 30, 2020.

The Mayor of Fort Erie Wayne Redekop says while it won't be easy they will do their best to mitigate any financial impact on residents.

The total operating deficit could increase to $669,280 by December 31, 2020, if the current situation remains unchanged.