Fort Erie issues burn ban due to dry weather

The Fort Erie Fire Department has issued a burn ban due to dry and warm conditions.

Officials are also suspending all Open-Air Burning Permits until further notice. 

The ban was issued to reduce the risk of grass and brush fires due to the very dry conditions we are presently experiencing.

For more information on the Town’s Open-Air Burning bylaw, please contact Fire Services at 905-871-1600, ext. 2601.

