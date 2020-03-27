Fort Erie issues guidelines for building inspections

The town is continuing to schedule inspections but asks builders and developers to help keep town staff safe.

Officials ask that at the scheduled inspection times, homes be aired out at least three hours ahead of the scheduled inspection.

In addition, commonly touched surfaces should be sterilized with bleach solution or bleach wipes such as door knobs and handrails.

The town also asks that its inspectors be able to conduct inspections alone and any follow up needed can be done via phone call or email .

If additional persons are on site at the time of the inspection the town requires that the minimum 2 m. or 6 foot recommended separation for social distancing be maintained.

At any time if the inspector feels uncomfortable they can leave the site and the inspection will fail and need to be rescheduled.