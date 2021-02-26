Fort Erie launching online feedback platform

Fort Erie is launching a new online feedback platform.

Let's Talk Fort Erie (LTFE) will give users the chance to share their opinions on past, current, and upcoming Fort Erie projects.

Anyone interested in submitting feedback will need to register first, but registration is not required to review active or archived projects.

Registered users can participate in discussions, surveys, and polls.

Current projects include the cannabis legislation and policy study and the 2021 road resurfacing program.