Fort Erie Live Racing Consortium files grievance with Canadian Trade Commission

Fort Erie racing is hoping that the Canadian Trade Commission can help settle issues they are having with Woodbine.

The Fort Erie Live Racing Consortium (FELRC) filing a grievance with the commission due to what they call ongoing issues with Woodbine over horse shipping and other problems.

One of the main complaints is that Woodbine has implemented a horse shipping policy that restricts the movement of horses between the two tracks.

In a news release, Fort Erie says that the policy is designed to starve Fort Erie of necessary hoses for racing.

They believe that it amounts to Woodbine abusing its position in the market and hampering their ability to run a business.

Another sticking point is the scheduling of the Triple Crown races.

Prior to COVID-19 the Prince of Wales Stakes would be held in Fort Erie during the summer months but during the height of the pandemic it was moved to September.

Fort Erie officials say Woodbine will not negotiate the schedule to allow them to have the race during the tourism season.