Fort Erie looking to provide a more diverse housing market

Fort Erie says it needs to focus on providing a more diverse housing market.

Town Council looking at a Housing Needs Study, and the results show that the majority of existing homes are single detached homes however, single-person households are the most common type of household in Fort Erie.

Councillor Nick Dubanow tells CKTB while some residents don't want apartments in the town, some residents can't afford a home.

He says residents need to realize that some things need to change and they need to continue providing options for single income families.

Fort Erie’s population aged 65 years or older is expected to double by 2041.

Single-person households are expected to increase as the population ages and household sizes decrease.

Dubanow says they need to ensure there is an adequate supply of housing options for our residents going forward.

The town will bring in measures to creating financial incentives for the development of priority housing types, and build partnerships with stakeholders to advance housing objectives.