Fort Erie man charged after imitation firearm found in motel room

A 44 year old Fort Erie man is facing weapons charges after police responded to calls of an armed man at a motel.

The Niagara Regional Police Emergency Task Unit, negotiators, and the K9 team were called to the Garrison Road and Central Ave area of Fort Erie yesterday.

A man inside one of the motel rooms was arrested and a search revealed an imitation firearm.

Jeremy Bremner has been charged with assault with a weapon and use of an imitation firearm in commission of an offence.