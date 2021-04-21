Fort Erie man charged after imitation firearm found in motel room
A 44 year old Fort Erie man is facing weapons charges after police responded to calls of an armed man at a motel.
The Niagara Regional Police Emergency Task Unit, negotiators, and the K9 team were called to the Garrison Road and Central Ave area of Fort Erie yesterday.
A man inside one of the motel rooms was arrested and a search revealed an imitation firearm.
Jeremy Bremner has been charged with assault with a weapon and use of an imitation firearm in commission of an offence.
-
ROUNDTABLE Sarah Pritula and Zach DadsonROUNDTABLE Sarah Pritula and Zach Dadson
-
The budget and wine industryTim talks to Aaron Dobbin, President and CEO of Wine Growers Ontario on the budget and the wine industry
-
view from the drive thru - guilty on all countsview from the drive thru - guilty on all counts