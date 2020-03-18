Fort Erie man charged in Port Colborne crash

A Fort Erie man is facing an impaired driving charge after a crash in Port Colborne.

Police were called to the Main Street West and Elm Street area just before 1:30 a.m. this morning where they found a yellow/green 2003 Dodge Dakota with significant damage.

Officials say the Dodge hit a store sign, a mail box, and a building on Neff Street.

NRP officials also say two people were spotted running from the scene.

The K9 unit was called in and a male driver was discovered leaving a back yard on King Street north of George Street.

46 year old Kristopher David Boland was arrested and charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident, impaired operation, and failure or refusal to comply with demand.

Niagara EMS took him to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.