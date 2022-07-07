Fort Erie man facing child abuse charges

A Fort Erie man is facing child abuse charges.

50 year old Sean Schneider has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16 years old.

Police believe that the victim and Schneider knew each other.

Niagara Regional Police believe there may be more victims as Schneider had been running an unlicensed babysitting/daycare service out of home in Fort Erie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead child abuse detective at 905-688-4111, option #3, extension #1009463.

