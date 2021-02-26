Fort Erie man facing two impaired driving charges from the same day

A Fort Erie man is facing two impaired driving charges from the same day.

Niagara Regional Police and Niagara EMS were first called to a parking lot in the Garrison Road and Concession Road area of Fort Erie yesterday morning at 10:30 a.m. when a concerned citizen called in a suspected impaired driver.

Officers discovered a man exhibiting signs of impairment in the driver's seat of a parked, running grey Ford Fusion.

The man was arrested, taken to a local hospital for medical assessment and eventually returned to his Fort Erie home by officers and released with a future court date.

Just before 8:30 p.m. that night a member of the public reached out to the NRP again to report a possible impaired driver in Port Colborne.

The citizen reported a Ford Fiesta as travelling around 10 km/hr and swerving on the roadway.

Officers were able to stop the driver and he was arrested.

The driver, 39 year old Matthew James Robert Graham of Fort Erie, is facing two charges of impaired operation by drugs, two counts of failure to comply with a probation order, and failing to surrender a motor vehicle permit and insurance card.

His licence has been suspended for 90 days.