Fort Erie man in serious condition after being hit by an SUV

A man is in serious condition after being hit by an SUV in Fort Erie.

Niagara Regional Police say it all started as an argument inside a home on Dufferin Street early Monday morning.

Officers say the two men left the house and the argument escalated to the point where one suspect allegedly got in his vehicle and ran the other over.

The suspect then fled the area but was arrested a short time later at his home near Bowden Street and Prow Avenue.

33 year old Moses Balabyekkubo from Fort Erie has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle - Cause Bodily Harm, and Fail to Stop After Accident Resulting in Bodily Harm.

The victim was taken to an out of town hospital and is in stable condition with life altering injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1022300.