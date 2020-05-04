Fort Erie Mayor says town's cottages shouldn't open until health officials give the green light

The Mayor of Fort Erie will most likely be getting a call from the Premier this week.

Doug Ford is suggesting he may also have good news for cottagers if COVID numbers keep going down.

He says he will be calling Mayors this week to get their input on the matter.

Fort Erie's Mayor Wayne Redekop tells CKTB he would rather residents stay put until health officials give the green light.

He says many of the town's cottages are owned by Americans, and he needs to ensure visitors are not spreading the virus across the border.

Currently only commercial and essential travel is being allowed to cross the Canada U.S. border.

Redekop says his hospital can barley keep up with the demand as it is, and the last thing he wants to do is add extra pressure to our health care system.