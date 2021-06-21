Fort Erie Native Friendship Centre hosts National Indigenous Peoples Day activities today

People across Canada will mark the 25th anniversary of National Indigenous Peoples Day today in the wake of horrific discoveries across the country.

Locally, the Fort Erie Native Friendship Centre has a full day of virtual events scheduled including dancers and speakers.

Some of today's events will be livestreamed on the Centre's Facebook and Youtube pages.

The day gets started at 9 a.m. with a traditional opening and wraps up at 7 p.m. with a Longhouse Social.

The centre is also holding a drive-through lunch from 12:15 - 2 p.m. Participants are asked to 'Indigenize your car' for a chance to win prizes.

Participants are encouraged to wear orange shirts to honour the lives of lost Indigenous children.

Many groups are using the occasion to call for accountability for the lives taken at residential schools after the recent discovery of remains of what are believed to be 215 children at a residential school in BC.

Throughout the years, remains have been discovered at other former residential schools where horrific abuses took place.

The schools were established in an effort to destroy the culture and language of Indigenous people across the country.

National Indigenous Peoples Day was established to recognize and honour the diverse cultures and contributions of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people.