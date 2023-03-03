Fort Erie Native Friendship Centre hosts powwow this weekend

The Fort Erie Native Friendship Centre is preparing to welcome the community tomorrow (March 4).

The Friendship Centre is hosting their mid-winter powwow tomorrow afternoon.

The event runs from noon to 6 p.m. at the Friendship Centre at 796 Buffalo Road in Fort Erie.

It will feature singing, exhibition dancing, crafts, Indigenous foods and more.

The powwow coincides with the centre’s 40th anniversary of offering services to the community.

