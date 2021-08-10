Fort Erie offering free transit to EJ Freeland Community Centre to help residents beat the heat
People in Fort Erie heading to the EJ Freeland Community Centre can hop on the bus for free until the start of October.
Free transit service is being offered as the Kinsmen Pool remains closed due to unexpected damages requiring a substantial cost to fix.
The Kinsmen pool will not be reopening this year.
To help residents keep cool, the town is offering free transit to people using the EJ Freeland Community Centre.
The free rides will be available until October 1st.
