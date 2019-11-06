Fort Erie officials seek provincial disaster recovery assistance funding

The town of Fort Erie is working with the Ministry of Municipal Affairs to assess the Town’s eligibility for the Province’s Municipal Disaster Recovery Assistance (MDRA) program following the Halloween storm that battered the area.

A meeting is set for tomorrow (Nov. 7th) to discuss the aftermath of the storm and officials will be touring impacted areas to gather information regarding the application for the recovery assistance program.

The Town has 120 days from the natural disaster event to apply for funding.

In order for a municipality to be eligible for the MDRA, it must demonstrate that it will incur extraordinary costs as a result of a natural disaster.

The eligible expenses may include, repairs to public infrastructure or property and operating costs that go above regular budgets and are needed to protect public health, safety or access to essential services.

If the Town is accepted into the MDRA program, funding for private homeowners will also become available under the Disaster Recovery Assistance for Ontarians program.