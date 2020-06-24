Fort Erie opening more public washrooms

Fort Erie officials are reopening public washrooms.

By the end of the week facilities at Central Fire Station, Waverly Beach Park, Ferndale Park, Crystal Ridge Park, Crystal Beach Waterfront Park, Bay Beach, and Stevensville Memorial Hall Park should be available.

Enhanced cleaning protocols are being implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and residents are asked to continue to adhere to physical distancing protocols.

However, officials say Kinsmen Pool will not be opening this summer.

New guidelines could not be easily adapted for the 53 year old outdoor pool.

