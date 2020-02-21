Fort Erie passes 2020 Operating Budget

Fort Erie Town Council approved the 2020 Operating Budget with an increase of 1.55 per cent for an overall residential property tax increase of 2.47 per cent when combined with Niagara Region and the Boards of Education levies.

“Town Council is committed to maintaining and expanding services to our community while maintaining one of the lowest municipal tax increases in Niagara,” said Mayor Wayne Redekop.

“This year’s budget is focused on allocating the appropriate resources needed to fuel economic development in Fort Erie by making it shovel-ready for new developers and incoming businesses. In addition, we will be focusing our efforts on ensuring the EJ Freeland Community Centre remains a community landmark for residents and service providers now and into the future.”

The 2020 Operating Budget also included several one-time requests that will be funded from strategic reserves. For example, $200,000 was included for tree removal related to the Emerald Ash Borer devastation and $75,000 for a cannabis legislation, policy and by-law study.

In addition to the Operating Budget, Town Council approved the Town’s Capital Budget and Forecast. The Capital Budget consists of 63 projects with a total cost of $18.7 million and include works related to roads, bridges, sidewalks, water, wastewater, and Fire and Emergency Services.

Some of the larger Capital projects include 3.4 million to build a newly amalgamated Fire Station #4 and 1.3 million for the roads resurfacing program.