Fort Erie Race Track getting set for 125th season of racing

Fort Erie Race Track is getting ready for its 125th season of racing.

With seven weeks until opening day, the backstretch has now opened and teams along with horses are back on site.

Drew Cady, general manager of the Fort Erie Live Racing Consortium, says they are planning for a full season and being fully open to fans, "We've missed having special events and being fully open to our loyal fans, and we're looking forward to getting back to normal while still maintaining a safe environment for everyone."

Opening day at the track is set for Tuesday, May 31st.

The day will highlight the start of Fort Erie Race Track's 125th racing season, with a free anniversary t-shirt giveaway and a post race concert.

The 87th Prince of Wales Stakes, the second jewel in the Canadian Triple Crown and Fort Erie Race Track's signature event will take place on Tuesday, September 13.

