Fort Erie Race Track hoping to add two more racing days to the season
The Fort Erie Race Track is hoping to add two more racing days to calendar this season.
They have applied to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario for the extra days to be added to the end of the season on October 25 and 26.
That would increase the total number of race days to 42, up from the approved 40 days.
Purses for the two added race dates will be in addition to those initially planned.
The application already has the support of Ontario Racing, Ontario Racing Management, the Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association, the Jockeys’ Benefit Association of Canada, Racing Forensics, and the Ontario Lottery & Gaming Corporation.
“Two more race days will greatly help Fort Erie’s resident horse people and will also help to attract more trainers and horses to Fort Erie’s backstretch,” said Claude Pilato, chair of FELRC’s Board of Directors.
It's not known if fans will be able to attend live racing as the season begins primarily Mondays and Tuesdays beginning at 1 p.m. from June 1 through to October 26.
Twilight racing will run Tuesdays throughout the summer, with a 4 p.m. first race post time.
