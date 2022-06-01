Fort Erie Race Track kicks off season with record numbers

The Fort Erie Race Track is celebrating a record breaking launch of its 125th anniversary season.

More than 5,000 people were at the track yesterday for opening day.

Over $1.65 million was wagered on the ten-race card, a record number for opening day, apart from the 2020 season where Fort Erie Race Track was one of the first tracks in North America to start running without spectators after closures due to COVID -19.

"It was great to see so many of our loyal fans and new customers at our opening day. Everyone was happy to be back to racing and in person events. It was a great kickoff to our 125th anniversary season,” said Drew Cady, general manager of the Fort Erie Live Racing Consortium.

The first across the finish line was Erratique and jockey Helen Vanek. Trained by Nick Mileni Jr. for owner Colebrook Farms, she returned $5.20 to her backers.

The opening day card was highlighted by the Summer Solstice Cup and the Sprint into Summer Cup, both $30,000 maiden stake races.

The Summer Solstice Cup was won by Natasha’s Bizniz and jockey Kirk Johnson, trained by Barrington Siddo for owner Radcliffe Racing Stable. She returned $21.70 to her backers.

M V Speed and jockey Pierre Mailhot were first across the wire in the Sprint into Summer Cup for trainer Richard Davis and Bruno Schickedanz, returning $13.40 to win.

The local band, Jonesy performed a free concert for the crowd as well.

The next race day is Tuesday, June 7 at 4:05 p.m.

Racing will run primarily Mondays and Tuesdays through to October 18, with some exceptions for special event Sundays.