Fort Erie Race Track launches 125th season today with racing, free t-shirts and a concert

The Fort Erie Race Track will launch its 125th season this afternoon with a free concert and races.

Opening day racing highlights will include the Summer Solstice Cup and the Sprint into Summer Cup, with the first race starting at 4 p.m. today.

The local popular band, Jonesy, will play a free concert after the last race at around 8 p.m.

The first 2,000 fans will receive a free 125th anniversary t-shirt with program purchase.

Live racing will run primarily Mondays and Tuesdays this season, with some special event Sundays, including Father’s Day on June 19, and wiener dog races on Sunday, July 17th.

Admission and parking are free, and all ages are welcome to attend.