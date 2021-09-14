Fort Erie Race Track prepares for today's Prince of Wales Stakes

It's a big day in Fort Erie as the Prince of Wales Stakes is set for this afternoon.

Eight horses will be running in the second jewel of the Canadian Triple Crown at 5:35 p.m., vying for the $400,000 prize.

Today's first race post time is 1 p.m. and a limited number of spectators will be allowed in.

Fans must register on-site due to capacity limitations, but the Canadian Triple Crown Broadcast will begin at 5 p.m. on TSN.