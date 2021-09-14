iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Fort Erie Race Track prepares for today's Prince of Wales Stakes

CKTB - NEWS - Horse

It's a big day in Fort Erie as the Prince of Wales Stakes is set for this afternoon.

Eight horses will be running in the second jewel of the Canadian Triple Crown at 5:35 p.m., vying for the $400,000 prize.

Today's first race post time is 1 p.m. and a limited number of spectators will be allowed in.

Fans must register on-site due to capacity limitations, but the Canadian Triple Crown Broadcast will begin at 5 p.m. on TSN.

12

Latest Audio

  • image.jpg?t=1556719722&size=Large

    ROUNDTABLE Karl Dockstader and Shelby Knox

    ROUNDTABLE Karl Dockstader and Shelby Knox
  • image.jpg?t=1556719722&size=Large

    COVID-19 UPDATE FOR SEP 14 - DR. KARIM ALI

    Historic vaccination mandates. Not every protester is an anti vaxxer? Tim talks to Dr. Karim Ali Director, Division of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, and Lead Physician for Emergency Preparedness.
  • image.jpg?t=1556719722&size=Large

    Mayor's House Vandalized

    Tim talks to the the Mayor of St. Catharinesn Walter Sendzik, his home was targeted by vandals overnight. Front door, fence, house and vehicles all tagged with obscenities. This comes after St. Catharines federal Liberal candidate Chris Bittle reported his vehicle was sprayed with 'F U Liberal' while over the weekend while his family slept. Is this the Niagara we want?