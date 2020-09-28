Fort Erie Racetrack prepares for Prince of Wales Stakes

The Fort Erie racetrack is getting ready for a big day.

Nine contenders will battle it out during the 85th Prince of Wales Stakes tomorrow afternoon.

$400,000 is on the line in the second jewel of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown.

The first race post time is 2:10 p.m. with the Prince of Wales race scheduled for just before 5:40 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions the track is closed to spectators, but fans can watch the broadcast on TSN beginning at 5 p.m.