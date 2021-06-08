Fort Erie Racetrack ready to return

The Fort Erie Racetrack is getting ready for their first race of the season, but they'll be doing it without fans.

Although the province is allowing horse racing to resume under Step One of the reopening plan, the Fort Erie Racetrack will not be able to have fans in the stands for the Tuesday, June 15th return.

The track will have a special post time of 3 p.m. when racing returns on Tuesday with two Cup races: The Sprint into Summer and the Summer Solstice Cup.

The 2021 calendar features race dates on Mondays at 1 p.m. and Tuesdays at 4 p.m. until October 26th.

The $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes is scheduled for Tuesday, September 14th. Officials are not sure if they will be able to welcome back fans by that time.

Spectators can still watch the live races at www.forterieracing.com/streaming-and-replays and wagering is available through www.hpibet.com.