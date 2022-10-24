Fort Erie re-elects Wayne Redekop to the Mayor's seat
Wayne Redekop has been voted back in.
Redekop has served as the town's mayor since 2014, and previously from 1997 to 2006.
Joining Redekop in a bid for the mayor's seat was Dan Favero and Peter Taras.
Here are the council winners.
Ward 1: George Mcdermott
Ward 2: Nick Dubanow
Ward 3: Darren Flagg
Ward 4: Joan Christensen
Ward 5: Tom Lewis
Ward 6: Ann-Marie Noyes
Tom Insinna returns as regional councillor for a second term.
-
-
LIFE UNSCRIPTED - Episode #109
Niagara HELPS | Peer Support with Quest Community Health Centre
-