iHeartRadio
20°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Fort Erie re-elects Wayne Redekop to the Mayor's seat


wayne redekop

Wayne Redekop has been voted back in.

Redekop has served as the town's mayor since 2014, and previously from 1997 to 2006.

Joining Redekop in a bid for the mayor's seat was Dan Favero and Peter Taras.

Here are the council winners.

Ward 1: George Mcdermott

Ward 2: Nick Dubanow

Ward 3: Darren Flagg

Ward 4: Joan Christensen

Ward 5: Tom Lewis

Ward 6: Ann-Marie Noyes

Tom Insinna returns as regional councillor for a second term.

12

Latest Audio