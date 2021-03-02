Fort Erie reports record breaking year for building permit values
Fort Erie is reporting a record breaking year for building permits in 2020.
Although the overall number of permits decreased from 644 in 2019 to 591 last year, the permit values added up to almost $129 million.
To compare, the value in 2019 was approximately $108 million.
In the last quarter of 2020 the majority of permits were issued for the Ridgeway-Thunder Bay area.
