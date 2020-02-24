Fort Erie resident facing long list of charges after weapons investigation

A Fort Erie resident is facing charges after multiple police organizations teamed up for a weapon's investigation.

Niagara Regional Police, OPP, and the Canada Border Services Agency began the investigation after a prohibited firearm suppressor was intercepted at the CBSA International Mail Processing Centre in Toronto.

Police executed a search warrant at a Fort Erie home in the Bellair Boulevard and Dominion Road area last Wednesday.

36 year old Preston Woods was arrested and now faces a long list of charges:

Criminal charges

Importation of a prohibited device

Possession of a prohibited device

Possession of a prohibited weapon (two counts)

Possession of a schedule I substance, to wit; cocaine, for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a schedule I substance, to wit; Fentanyl, for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a schedule I substance, to wit; Opioid "Methadone"

Possession of proceeds obtained by crime under $5000.00

Possession of a prohibited device, contrary to prohibition order

Possession of a prohibited weapon, contrary to prohibition order (two counts)

Possession of ammunition, contrary to prohibition order

Customs Act charges: