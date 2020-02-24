Fort Erie resident facing long list of charges after weapons investigation
A Fort Erie resident is facing charges after multiple police organizations teamed up for a weapon's investigation.
Niagara Regional Police, OPP, and the Canada Border Services Agency began the investigation after a prohibited firearm suppressor was intercepted at the CBSA International Mail Processing Centre in Toronto.
Police executed a search warrant at a Fort Erie home in the Bellair Boulevard and Dominion Road area last Wednesday.
36 year old Preston Woods was arrested and now faces a long list of charges:
Criminal charges
- Importation of a prohibited device
- Possession of a prohibited device
- Possession of a prohibited weapon (two counts)
- Possession of a schedule I substance, to wit; cocaine, for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of a schedule I substance, to wit; Fentanyl, for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of a schedule I substance, to wit; Opioid "Methadone"
- Possession of proceeds obtained by crime under $5000.00
- Possession of a prohibited device, contrary to prohibition order
- Possession of a prohibited weapon, contrary to prohibition order (two counts)
- Possession of ammunition, contrary to prohibition order
Customs Act charges:
- Attempt to smuggle
- Possession of illegally imported goods
- Evasion of compliance
