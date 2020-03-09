Fort Erie residents arrested in drug bust

Three Fort Erie residents have been arrested during a drug bust.

Niagara Regional Police arrested two men and a woman while executing a search warrant a home in the Forsythe and Waterloo Street area on Friday.

While searching the home officers seized $3,000 worth of drugs including crystal meth, oxycodone, and psilocybin.

They also found $200 in cash, a prohibited knife, and various suspected stolen property.

40 year old Sherry Frayne, 39 year old Nicholas Auclair, and 40 year old Brian Williams are facing various trafficking related charges.