iHeartRadio
-2°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Fort Erie residents arrested in drug bust

Arrest

Three Fort Erie residents have been arrested during a drug bust.

Niagara Regional Police arrested two men and a woman while executing a search warrant a home in the Forsythe and Waterloo Street area on Friday.

While searching the home officers seized $3,000 worth of drugs including crystal meth, oxycodone, and psilocybin.

They also found $200 in cash, a prohibited knife, and various suspected stolen property.

40 year old Sherry Frayne, 39 year old Nicholas Auclair, and 40 year old Brian Williams are facing various trafficking related charges.

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio