Fort Erie residents arrested in drug bust
Three Fort Erie residents have been arrested during a drug bust.
Niagara Regional Police arrested two men and a woman while executing a search warrant a home in the Forsythe and Waterloo Street area on Friday.
While searching the home officers seized $3,000 worth of drugs including crystal meth, oxycodone, and psilocybin.
They also found $200 in cash, a prohibited knife, and various suspected stolen property.
40 year old Sherry Frayne, 39 year old Nicholas Auclair, and 40 year old Brian Williams are facing various trafficking related charges.
