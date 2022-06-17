Fort Erie Residents being asked to stop feeding wild coyotes

"Stop feeding the coyotes"

That's the message to residents in Fort Erie from Coyote Watch Canada after one particular coyote has become a common sight near the waterfront.

The Niagara-based group that works with municipalities across the country to offer advice on how communities can learn to live in harmony with the animals.

Executive Director Lesley Sampson says the coyote has become dependant on hand outs from locals who have been leaving cold cuts, dog food or left over lunches for the wild animal.

Sampson says this can lead to poor health and immune systems for the animals and more human interaction that may turn dangerous.

Sampson expressing the importance of coyote's to our eco system as the are a predator for rodants, remove tick host species and remove dead animals.