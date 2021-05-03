Fort Erie residents planning on renting out properties can now apply for short-term licence

Property owners in Fort Erie can now apply for their short-term rental licence through the Town’s new online application portal.

Short-term rental owners require an annual licence to operate, and risk a $600 fine, 7-day suspension and 10 demerit points if found operating without one.

Officials say there will be enhanced bylaw enforcement from May 1 to September 30 with extended hours.

Owners must submit a fire safety plan and other required documentation, as well as comply with all building code standards. A contact for the rental must also be local and available.

A list of registered short-term rental properties will be available online.

