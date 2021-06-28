Fort Erie's Kinsmen Pool will not reopen this summer

The Kinsmen Pool in Fort Erie will be closed this summer.

Officials say the pool will not be able to reopen due to extensive damage to the pumps and filtration system.

The Kinsmen Pool was operated by the Fort Erie Recovery Unit for the last few years until its agreement with the Town of Fort Erie expired in late 2020.

During the 2021 budget preparation, staff reported that the pool required extensive upgrades in order to be safely opened to the public in 2021.

With the uncertainty of COVID-19 and the desire to keep taxes low for property owners, Town Staff did not bring forward a budget request.

Town Staff recently reassessed the Kinsman Pool repairs and determined that the pool would remain closed in 2021 due to further damage caused to the mechanical equipment during the winter.

The town has four spray pads in operation this summer including ones at Bertie Centennial Park (Ferndale Park), Crystal Ridge Park, Stevensville Memorial Park and the multi-use water feature at Ridgeway Village Square.