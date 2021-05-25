Fort Erie's roadside beaches were busy over the weekend, but crowds were controlled at Bay Beach

The first long weekend in Niagara had some Fort Erie residents upset as people flooded the beaches to cool off.

Fort Erie Mayor Wayne Redekop says some locals were upset as the waterfront road allowance beaches were crowded.

He says Bay Beach was pretty controlled, as only town residents are allowed.

The town is looking at how to keep crowds to a manageable level once the stay-at-home order ends in Ontario.

The occupancy limit at Bay Beach is 2000.

Many beaches in Niagara have imposed rules to try to curb the large crowds we experienced last year.