Fort Erie sees record-breaking quarter for building permits with lots of action in Crystal Beach

Fort Erie has experienced another record-breaking quarter for building permits.

106 permits were issued for new residential with a permit value of $40,747,500 in the Q1-2021.

This year's first quarter was much more successful than in 2020, which consisted of 39 residential permits with a value of $12,056,000, making Q1-2021 an increase of 88 per cent in permits issued from last year.

The highest number of permits issued were in the Crystal Beach neighbourhood, making up 56 per cent of permits issued.

A total of 112 units of housing were created within 106 permits.

The types of dwelling units created were 38 per cent single-detached dwellings, 54 per cent towns/row house and, six per cent apartments, two per cent semi/duplex.

“Our development, building and by-law report for the first quarter of this year highlights the extraordinary success in the Town’s operations and policy implementation,” said Mayor Wayne Redekop. “Our permit activity is at an all-time high and our community is continuing to meet and address the challenges of growth, despite the issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”