Fort Erie sets 2021 budget with an increase of less than one percent

The Town of Fort Erie has set the 2021 Budget featuring an increase of less than one percent.

Town council accepted, in principle, a residential property tax increase of 0.32 percent.

Combined with the regional and Board of Education levies, the total increase for Fort Erie taxpayers is 0.9 percent.

For the average homeowner with a property valued at $200,300, that will add up to an increase of $2.22 per month.

This year's operating budget of $29 million dollars includes money for transit and rural ditching work, as well as $50,000 for a Residential Hospice Niagara expansion in the town.