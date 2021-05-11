Fort Erie sets plan for Bay Beach

Fort Erie is planning for the warmer weather.

The town setting restrictions for Bay Beach as they plan for when safety measures begin to loosen.

Residents of Fort Erie will be able to purchase their $10 season pass when the current stay-at-home order ends.

Short-term rental operators will be able to purchase a commercial pass for $100 once Niagara moves into Orange, Yellow, or Green.

Day passes will also be available to Niagara residents for $5 when the region is moved to Orange, Yellow, or Green.

People living outside of Niagara will only be able to purchase a day pass when Niagara is in Green and those living in Grey zone will be denied entry.