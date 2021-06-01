Fort Erie spray pads reopen today

Spray pads are opening in Fort Erie today.

People will be able to cool off at Crystal Ridge Park, Stevensville Memorial Park, and Ridgeway Village Square after the province gave the green light to reopen the spaces just before the May 24th weekend.

The spray pad at Bertie Centennial Park will be reopened within the next couple of weeks but will remain closed today for some ongoing work.

Families are reminded that the pads are not monitored by town staff and everyone is asked to follow all public health guidelines, including physical distancing and hand hygiene protocols.