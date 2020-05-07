Fort Erie strongly discouraging yard sales

The Town of Fort Erie is asking residents to hold off on hosting a garage sale at this time.

Officials say while Provincial Emergency Orders don't ban yard sales, the orders do prohibit gatherings of any more than five people.

They are asking residents to sell items online instead of in person.

Niagara Regional Police offer an Internet Transaction Zone outside the Unit 3 Detachment on Lincoln Street in Welland, providing a safe space for buyers and sellers to meet for online sales.

Niagara-on-the-Lake issued a warning yesterday saying by-law officers will be out looking for yard and garage sales in the community, and residents who don't follow the rules could be fined.