Fort Erie study recommends commercial cannabis production be limited to indoors only

Fort Erie Council has received a study suggesting commercial cannabis production be permitted indoors only.

The Fort Erie Cannabis Legislation and Policy Review Study has come before council with several recommendations when it comes to cannabis production in the city.

Aside from allowing only indoor commercial cannabis growth, the study recommends prohibiting outdoor storage and banning commercial production within a dwelling.

The town will be updating its zoning by-law to define and permit two types of cannabis production: licensed cannabis production facilities and dedicated medical growth of cannabis.

Both definitions state growth may only happen within a fully enclosed building or greenhouse.

A formal Official Plan amendment, Zoning By-law amendment, and Site Plan Control By-law amendment will be coming in the fall to recommend requirements for setbacks, storage, lighting, security, and parking.

A public consultation process will also be happening in association with the amendments.