Fort Erie to hold open house on cannabis policies
Fort Erie will be holding an open house to discuss cannabis policies.
The town has been working on a Cannabis Legislation and Policy Review since legalization in 2019 as current zoning by-laws regulate the production of medical cannabis.
An open house will be held on Zoom on Thursday, March 4th from 5 - 7 p.m. to collect public feedback on potential policies.
Residents can also have their say through Fort Erie's new online platform: Let's Talk Fort Erie.
To provide comments or to attend the public open house, please contact Lindsay Richardson, MCIP, RPP, senior community planner, at 905-871-1600 ext. 2504 or at lrichardson@forterie.ca
