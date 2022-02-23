Fort Erie Urgent Care Centre set to reopen today

The Fort Erie Urgent Care Centre is set to reopen this morning.

Niagara Health had closed the facility to handle staffing issues created by the Omicron wave of COVID-19.

"Thankfully, the number of COVID-19 cases in the community and in the hospital continue to decrease, and our staffing levels have stabilized," says Lynn Guerriero, Niagara Health President and CEO. "We are now in a position to safely redeploy our UCC staff and physicians back to the Fort Erie Site."

The 24/7 service starts back up at 8 a.m. this morning.

Niagara Health are also reminding people of the different levels of care offered at various sites in the region.

Primary Care should be the first point of care. This includes family doctors' offices, walk-in clinics, nurse practitioner clinics, community health centres and other healthcare options.

Urgent Care Centres are for concerns that are not an emergency but cannot wait for a scheduled appointment. Our Urgent Care Centres are open 24/7.

The Fort Erie Urgent Care Centre is located at 230 Bertie Street.

The Port Colborne Urgent Care Centre is located at 260 Sugarloaf Street.

In an emergency, call 9-1-1 or go to the nearest Emergency Department. Our Emergency Departments are open 24/7.

The St. Catharines Emergency Department is located at 1200 Fourth Avenue.

The Niagara Falls Emergency Department is located at 5546 Portage Road.

The Welland Emergency Department is located at 65 Third Street.

Learn more at: www.NiagaraHealth.on.ca/KnowYourOptions